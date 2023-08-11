Man gets over 20 years in prison for multi-county bank robbing spree

XENIA — A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison in connection to a multi-county bank robbery spree this week.

William Rivers, 65, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Thursday. He plead guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted robbery in June.

William Rivers (Greene County Jail)

>> Firefighters deal with heavy flames battling house fire in Greene County

Rivers was arrested outside of a U.S. Bank in Miami Twp. in March 2021. A few days prior to his arrest, prosecutors say he started a crime spree by robbing a U.S. Bank in Fairborn where he entered the bank with a note demanding money and indicating that he had a gun.

The day after robbing the Fairborn bank, he did the same thing to the U.S. Bank branch in Beavercreek.

After the two robberies, police from Beavercreek, Fairborn, Kettering, and Miami Twp. worked together to arrest Rivers before he attempted to rob U.S. Bank’s Miami Twp. branch.

>> City of Dayton announces support for vacant home rehabilitations

Rivers had been previously convicted of two counts of robbery and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011. He was released from prison in November 2020.

“Rivers has a number of prior violent felony convictions, including robbery and burglary. He has been sentenced to prison on nine prior occasions. Due to the collaborative efforts from multiple police jurisdictions, a dangerous violent felon is off the streets and behind bars,” Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said.

© 2023 Cox Media Group