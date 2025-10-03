Man found guilty of killing 43-year-old found shot inside crashed car

DAYTON — A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 43-year-old man found shot inside a crashed car.

A jury found D’Anthonie Jackson guilty on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

Dayton officers were called to the 200 block of Kammer Avenue on a report of shots fired on Nov. 30 before 1:25 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Officers found 43-year-old Steve Dews inside his vehicle, which had crashed into a pole.

Dews had been shot, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Further investigation, including cell phone and text messages on the Dews’ phone, led homicide detectives to Jackson and Brianna Hastings.

Hastings has pleaded guilty to one count of murder.

Both Hastings and Jackson are set to be sentenced on Oct. 15.

