Man found guilty after victim found shot, burned

DAYTON — A man has been found guilty of killing a man and then burning his body.

Dana Parks, 39, was found guilty by a Montgomery County jury on charges including murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and attempt to commit arson.

In July 2021 Parks shot Kevin Hughes outside his home on Valencia Avenue in Dayton after an argument, according to court documents.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man indicted for murder after victim found shot, burned

Hughes’ body was found in a wooded area near West Riverview Avenue and Linnbrook Drive.

Court documents stated that Hughes’ body had been burnt.

Parks is set to be sentenced on Dec. 22.

©2023 Cox Media Group