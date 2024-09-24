Man formally charged with 39 felony counts, accused of firing shots at deputies

LOGAN COUNTY — A man has been formally charged with 39 felony counts after being accused of barricading himself in a house and firing shots at deputies in a Logan County neighborhood.

Holley Tolliver Jr. has been charged with 39 felony counts, according to court records.

This includes 16 counts of first-degree attempted aggravated murder with specification, 15 counts of first-degree felonious assault with specification, five counts of second-degree improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation or school safety zone with specification, and one felony count each of second-degree burglary and third-degree grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance.

Tolliver pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Sept. 17 and a judge ordered him to submit to a psychiatric evaluation, court records said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a man barricaded himself in a home in the 11,000 block of Big Bear Path on August 14.

The standoff started after reports of shots fired in the house.

Two people were hurt, including the suspect. The man was shot by deputies in the arm, according to Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson reported that SWAT yelled for the man to come out with his hands up, and he surrendered after 12 hours.

Officers put him in an ambulance. Medics transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

A man spoke with News Center 7 when he noticed the commotion.

“It’s devastating, you know, and it’s stressful,” said Russ Thompson. “You got to deal with it, and some of the guys that went in there who was shot at. That’s going to be with them forever.”

Tolliver’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 26.

