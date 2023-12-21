Man formally charged in connection to local gas station shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man has been indicted on charges connected to a shooting at a local gas station earlier this year.

Michael Stroud was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault and two counts of having a weapon under disability, according to court documents.

The charges stem from a September shooting at a gas station in Harrison Twp. The victim told deputies he was shot by a man around 4:26 a.m.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video and Stroud was identified as the shooter, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The R.A.N.G.E Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and detectives from the Montgomery County Special Investigations conducted surveillance on Stroud and later found him an at apartment complex in Dayton.

He is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail and is set to be arranged on Dec. 28.





