Man formally charged in connection to hours-long investigation at Moraine home

MORAINE — A Dayton man has been formally charged in connection to a domestic violence incident after an hours-long investigation at a Moraine home.

Allen Cressel, 52, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on counts of domestic violence, abduction, assault, and aggravated menacing, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Moraine officers responded to the 6100 block Hemple Road on Dec. 28 on a weapons complaint, News Center 7 previously reported. A female reported someone had pointed a gun at her, according to a spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department. Officers later determined that multiple gunshots were fired at the address.

At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Officers discovered that at least two people at the scene of the shooting had also been involved in a domestic violence and abduction incident the previous day in Dayton, according to the spokesperson.

Court records filed in Dayton Municipal Court state that Cressel assaulted the female victim, who was known to him, in their vehicle on Dec. 27. When she tried to get away, he chased after her and pushed her to the ground, punched her in the head and back, and kicked her in the ribs.

“Cressel then tried to drag [the victim] by her jacket back across the street to the car. This caused [the victim’s] pants to come down and her buttocks was scraped on the street,” an affidavit and statement of facts stated.

Both the Cressel and the alleged victim were located and detained by local, outside agencies on Dec. 28, the spokesperson said.

A search warrant was conducted at the home to gather evidence of the shooting incident.

The shooting incident is still under investigation and no arrests directly related to it were made.

Cressel remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is expected to appear in court next on Jan. 11.

