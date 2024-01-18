Man flown to hospital after crashing car into tree in Darke County

DARKE CO. — A man was flown to the hospital after crashing into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Darke County.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 1:33 p.m. to the 9100 block of State Route 118 on initial reports of an injury crash.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a silver 2016 KIA Forte was traveling north on State Route 118 when it lost control on snowy and icy road conditions, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

It caused the car to cross the center line and off the left side of the road. It came to rest after crashing into a tree.

CareFlight flew William Clark, 29, of Ansonia, to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mutual aid was also provided by Ansonia Fire and Ansonia Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation.

