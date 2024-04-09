Man flown to hospital after car overturns in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A man was flown to the hospital after a car overturned in Logan County over the weekend.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday to the intersection of U.S. 33 and Country Road 57 on initial reports of a crash.

A 2011 gray Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on U.S. 33 when it traveled off the right side of the road and continued up an embankment before returning to the roadway. It overturned before traveling down into a median and coming to a final rest, according to an online crash report.

CareFlight transported a 26-year-old man to Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

