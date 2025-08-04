Local

Man fires over 40 shots at deputies during Butler County standoff, sheriff’s office says

By WHIO Staff
Cruisers shot at during standoff in Butler County (Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — An armed man accused of shooting at deputies was arrested after a standoff in Butler County Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded to a call reporting an intoxicated man who was suicidal and had possession of firearms at his residence on Kennedy Camp Road in St. Clair Twp. around 8:12 p.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Wilson, had reportedly made threats of “suicide by cop” and “indicated an intent to ‘take out’ several deputies.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Shortly after deputies arrived on the scene, a woman known to Wilson safely exited the house.

“She advised deputies Wilson was armed with a rifle and had multiple firearms in the residence. She further advised Wilson was sitting inside ‘with multiple rounds ready to go and was going to have some fun before I go,’” the sheriff’s office stated.

Crisis negotiators were then called to the scene.

During negotiations, Wilson fired his rifle inside the home and discharged multiple rounds through a window, hitting a sheriff’s office vehicle several times.

The Butler County Regional S.W.A.T. Team was then immediately requested to assist.

Following a brief standoff, Wilson exited the residence armed with a knife and was taken into custody without further incident. Detectives processed the scene, noting that approximately forty-one shots were fired at law enforcement personnel.

Wilson faces several charges, including felonious assault, vandalism, inducing panic, and using weapons while intoxicated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read