Man facing felony assault charges after firing at Fairborn officers

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn man is now facing felony assault charges after police said he shot at them.

Breyton Bryant, 31, was wanted for a homicide case out of Columbus. He is now in the Greene County Jail where he faces felonious assault charges.

Fairborn municipal court documents said Bryant fired two rounds at a car that had three undercover detectives inside.

This was after investigators set up surveillance in the parking lot of Bryant’s apartment complex and approached him.

As Bryant tried to run away a Fairborn police sergeant fired six rounds at him.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homicide suspect fires shots at officers before being arrested in Fairborn

Ultimately nobody was hurt and Bryant surrendered.

Court documents claim he had been getting death threats recently and told police he didn’t know officers were in the car.

Nancy Ross works across the street from where this unfolded on West Funderburg Avenue.

“My customer like went white... we were both kind of shaking and everything. It was pretty scary,” Ross said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group