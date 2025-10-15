Man facing charges for reportedly stabbing woman with flathead screwdriver

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a woman in Dayton over the weekend.

Dayton Municipal Court records show that Fredrick Withrow, 59, was charged with two counts of felonious assault this week for a stabbing that happened on Oct. 11.

As previously reported, police responded to reports of a stabbing on E. Norman Avenue after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman, told police that Withrow came up to her unprovoked and began stabbing her with a small sharp object, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Police said Withrow had a flathead screwdriver when officers stopped him; however, he didn’t specify if the screwdriver was the weapon.

Withrow was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again next week.

