Man facing charges for hit-skip that injured 2 people

CLAYTON — An arrest warrant has been issued for a northern Ohio man accused of leaving the scene of a serious injury crash in Clayton last summer.

Ryan Pensinger, 31, of Bucyrus, was charged on Wednesday with aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

On July 27, Pensinger was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado on Westbrook Road near the intersection at State Route 49. He drove off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

Pensinger’s truck hit a raised median on State Route 49 before hitting a 2017 Kia Soul and driving off the right side of the road.

The impact forced the Kia off the right side of the road and into a traffic sign.

Pensinger drove off from the scene.

Two women in the Kia were injured in the crash, including a 33-year-old passenger who sustained serious injuries.

