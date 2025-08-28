Man facing charges for assault that put Dayton officer in ICU

DAYTON — A man is facing charges in connection with an assault that landed a Dayton Police officer in the ICU.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shane Michael Blake, 37, of Tipp City, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and a drug paraphernalia offense, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges stem from a struggle that ensued during an arrest last week.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Aug. 20, three Dayton officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Xenia Avenue. Upon arrival, they found Blake sitting in front of a building and asked for identification. During the encounter, a crack pipe allegedly fell from Blake’s bag, prompting the officers to arrest him for a drug paraphernalia violation.

As the officers attempted to handcuff Blake, he resisted, leading to a struggle that caused one officer to fall and hit his head on the concrete. The injured officer was transported to the hospital and placed in the ICU for a head injury.

The prosecutor’s office said the officer has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Blake was on probation at the time of the incident, having been previously convicted of felony trespassing in 2024. He also has prior convictions from 2021 for felony trespassing and aggravated possession of drugs.

Blake is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group