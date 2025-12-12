Man facing additional charges after businesses damaged in vandalism spree

DAYTON — A man is facing additional charges in connection with a string of businesses vandalized downtown.

Mark Arden was reindicted Thursday on an additional seven vandalism-related charges; he is now facing a total of 11 counts.

News Center 7 previously reported that at least six businesses damaged were near the intersection of W. First Street and N. Ludlow Street in August.

Police arrested Arden and told News Center 7 has been a menace in the downtown area.

They showed News Center 7 almost 50 different entries of police interactions and arrests with him before this incident.

Some of the additional charges stem from prosecutors learning the dollar amount of the damage Arden caused, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said Arden is also facing a new charge connected to throwing a hammer through a window at Talbot Tower on June 19.

We will continue to follow this story.

