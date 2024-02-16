Man facing 2 felonies after narcotics found during Darke County traffic stop

DARKE COUNTY — A man is facing felony charges after narcotics were discovered by deputies during a traffic stop in Darke County.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to State Route 49 and Beamsville- Union City Road in Ansonia on Wednesday just after 5:40 p.m. on initial reports of a traffic offense.

Deputies were told a silver Ford Taurus was swerving all over the road and that a male and female were fighting, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s office.

The vehicle had pulled into Woodington Church, and deputies found a man and woman inside.

A deputy detected an odor of alcohol coming from the male driver. He took a Standard Field Sobriety Test and failed it. They placed James Moland, 49, of Winchester, Indiana under arrest for OVI.

Before transporting him to jail, deputies searched Moland and located multiple baggies of suspected illegal narcotics. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies found an additional bag of suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspected narcotics field tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine.

The woman was released without charges and there was no evidence of a physical altercation in the vehicle.

Moland was booked in the Darke County Jail on two felony counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and a misdemeanor charge of an OVI.

Online jail records indicate that he remains in the Darke County Jail and no court appearance has been scheduled yet.

The incident remains under investigation.

