Man describes witnessing chase end in crash, officer-involved shooting on US 35

DAYTON — A Trotwood police officer and a suspect are in the hospital after a chase led to gunfire and a crash Monday.

A 911 caller told dispatch this all started five miles away when the suspect ran over his daughter with his truck.

Police say that same man pointed a gun and fired at officers during a wild ride that only stopped because he appeared to deliberately crash head-on into a Trotwood cruiser.

That crash sent a pickup allegedly driven by 54-year-old James Michael Skirvin, identified in dispatch records, up onto the top of a Trotwood police cruiser.

“I didn’t see the guns out but you could definitely hear the gunfire,” said Patrick Childers.

Childers said the chase passed him right before the intersection.

New video obtained by News Center 7 shows more officers running into the intersection, then shows a number of officers trying to pull the injured Trotwood officer free of the wreckage.

“It looked like they had put him into a squad car and took off with him, there was a bunch of them that sped off,” Childers said.

It all started at a Trotwood mobile home community with a woman being run over by the pickup truck.

“A white pickup truck just came and slammed into them head-on, purposely,” a 911 caller said.

The manager of this community tried to help the female victim as she also dialed 911 and relayed information.

That all led to a chase that ended in a crash at US 35 and Liscum Drive.

Witnesses said Skirvin crossed from the westbound to eastbound lanes to hit the cruiser at very high speeds.

“I’d say more, about 100 to 110, yeah,” Childers said.

Investigators have not updated the condition of the Trotwood officer or Skirvin, who they say both received serious injuries.

The female victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

We will continue providing updates as new details become available.

