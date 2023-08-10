Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A man is dead after a standoff in Logan County Wednesday.

Bellefontaine police responded to the 500 block of East Columbus Avenue at 5:25 p.m. after receiving information that a wanted person was at an apartment within the complex, a spokesperson for the Bellefontaine Police Department said in a news release.

Several officers responded and determined that the wanted person, identified as Kyle Richardson, was in fact there and that he was most likely in possession of a handgun, the spokesperson said.

Richardson had a confirmed active warrant for his arrest for second-degree felonious assault and pick-up orders through the State of Ohio Adult Parole Authority for violations of their conditions.

“Due to concerns for the safety of all persons involved and in the immediate area, officers evacuated the home as well as several neighboring residences,” the spokesperson said.

The situation led to the Bellefontaine Police Response Team being dispatched to the location.

A short time later, assistance was requested from the Logan and Union County Sheriff’s Office assisting and making “every attempt to seek a peaceful resolution.”

While awaiting resources, officers secured a perimeter, evacuated neighboring residences, and crisis negotiators with Bellefontaine police attempted to make contact with Richardson.

“Communication was sparing for a short time, and then a long period of further attempts to communicate failed while a search warrant for the apartment was obtained,” the spokesperson said.

Upon receipt of the search warrant and repeated failed attempts to make contact, response team members deployed non-lethal gas munitions into the apartment.

This had no effect, so officers forced the door of the apartment open.

Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed the Logan/Union team’s robot into the apartment.

“A short time later, the camera system from the robot displayed video evidence of a male in the home, down and motionless,” the spokesperson said.

Richardson was found deceased on scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was in possession of what was confirmed to be a stolen handgun, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement was on scene for over eight hours and no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

