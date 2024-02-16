Man dead after Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash in Logan County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on County Road 18 in Lake Twp. just after 9 a.m., according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

A 32-year-old Bellefontaine man was driving a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica north on CR 18 when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the side of the road. The Chrysler went down an embankment and through bushes before finally stopping.

The man died from his injuries. He was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

