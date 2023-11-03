Man dead after crashing into home in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY — A man is dead after his car crashed into a home in Shelby County Thursday.

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 9700 block of Kuther Road for reports of a crash with injuries, according to a media release.

When deputies arrived they found Mark Rinderle, 63, of Sidney thrown from his car.

Rinderle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that his 2001 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling north on Kuther Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert and traveling through residential yards before hitting a home, deputies said.

The home had structural damage from the crash.

Deputies said excessive speed is suspected to be a factor.





