Man dead after crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Preble County.

The crash happened at approximately 1:25 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lexington Road, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to the crash, deputies saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on US 35 between Eaton and West Alexandria, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies were unable to catch up with the vehicle.

>> Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Miami Township

The sheriff’s office says deputies estimate that the vehicle was traveling in excess of 80 MPH when they first saw it in the Glenwood area. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Ware Road towards Lexington Road when deputies lost sight of it.

Deputies continued east on Lexington Road to State Route 503 and did not see the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said they then backtracked on Lexington Road and located the vehicle off the north side of the roadway in a culvert, where it had crashed.

>> Dayton man indicted on 6 felony counts, accused of beating, choking woman

The preliminary investigation determined that Matthew Elswick, age 42, lost control in a curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, rotating counterclockwise, and struck a tree in a culvert, according to the sheriff’s office.

Elswick was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Excessive speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

©2023 Cox Media Group