Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in Greenville

GREENVILLE — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Greenville late Friday night.

Greenville police and fire crews, along with Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, were dispatched to the 1000 block of Martin Street around 11:47 p.m. for a crash with injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a Ford F-150 driven by Mortavious Varner, 35, of Richmond, Indiana entered the roadway from a private drive and was struck by a motorcycle, the spokesperson said.

The motorcycle was being driven by Jase A. Blocher, 23, of Greenville.

Blocher succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.









