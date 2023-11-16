Man critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A man remains in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. near the 4800 block of Airway Road.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. As of Thursday morning, he was in critical condition in the intensive care unit, according to Riverside Police Major Matthew Sturgeon.

Police said the vehicle involved remained on the scene after the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

