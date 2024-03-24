Man in critical condition after shooting in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A man was critically injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Cincinnati.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Main Street in Over-the-Rhine at approximately 2:20 a.m., WCPO reported.

>> Police investigating crash in Middletown

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 30s with critical injuries. He was taken to UC Medical Center and into surgery, police said.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in the shooting, WCPO reported. The investigation is ongoing.

©2024 Cox Media Group