Man in critical condition after crash, entrapment Sunday

WEST CHESTER, Butler County — A man is in critical condition after a crash in Butler County Sunday evening, our media partner in Cincinnati, WCPO reported.

The crash involved a white Buick Rainier, which was driven but the man who is critically injured, and a 53′ semi-trailer.

West Chester Police and Fire were called to Princeton Glendale Road and Duff Drive at approximately 8:24 p.m., the station reported.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the driver of the Rainier trapped inside the vehicle.

He was able to be removed from the SUV and was transported to the West Chester Hospital, the station said.

That driver is in critical condition.

It is unclear if the semi-trailer driver sustained any injuries.

