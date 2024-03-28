Local

Man convicted of shooting at law enforcement officers, his neighbor

CLARK COUNTY — A man was convicted for firing upon Clark County law enforcement officers and his neighbor back in August 2023.

On Aug. 4, 2023, Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Ballentine Pike on reports of gunfire near a garage sale.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy and a German Township Officer were shot at by the caller’s neighbor after they found multiple bullet strikes on a barn belonging to the caller.

Yesterday, March 27, Danny Jeffers was convicted of 3 counts of Felonious Assault for his role in firing upon the law enforcement officers and his neighbor.

Jeffers will be sentenced on April 23, according to a Facebook post from Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll.

