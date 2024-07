AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A man was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Auglaize County.

A 47-year-old Wapokoneta man was indicted on July 18 with one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a minor, which is a third-degree felony.

Timothy Schroer is being held in the Auglaize County Jail with a bond of $175,000.

He is expected to be in court on Monday July 29th for a pre-trial hearing.

