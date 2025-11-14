Man charged in wife’s death following $15K online scam

UPPER ARLINGTON — A man has been charged with aggravated murder after an alleged stabbing that ended in the death of a 64-year-old woman in Columbus.

News Center 7 previously reported that Upper Arlington Police arrived on the scene at the 1500 block of Fishinger Dr. for a stabbing. Police found a 64-year-old woman dead inside the home, and a 76-year-old man injured.

James Hill told investigators that he stabbed his wife, Mary Hill, and then himself, according to our news partner, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Hill had told police that he met a woman online through a dating website and exchanged nude photos with her.

On Nov .9, Hills said he received a text from the woman, demanding that he pay her $15,000 in Apple Pay cards, or she would release his photo publicly.

Hill said that he could only think of one way out of the situation, which was to kill himself and his wife.

The Upper Arlington Police Department declined to comment on whether the case is being investigated as sextortion, saying, “We feel the court documents provide all the information we are comfortable sharing at this time.”

Sergeant Joe Smith, who works for Internet Crimes Against Children, said there are warning signs that people need to look for to avoid becoming victims of sextortion.

“Rapidly evolving relationships that typically begin online and demanding relationships that typically begin online,” Smith said.

Smith said if you are a potential victim of a scam, you need to act quickly.

“Stop, block, and report. Stop the conversation with the person you are interacting with. Block them immediately and then take any information you have about the person you are interacting with and take that to law enforcement,” he said.

Law enforcement makes every effort to identify and locate offenders.

“We take all the information we have about the offender or suspect, and we will do our best to find out who it is, where they are located,” Smith said.

Hill was supposed to appear in court on Wednesday, but his case has been continued.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group