Man charged after teen shot near local park

DAYTON — New information about a shooting near a Dayton park.

Today a judge told the suspect he needs half a million dollars to get out of jail.

Brayan Banda faced a judge by video from the Montgomery County Jail.

He’s facing charges including felonious assault with a deadly weapon and shooting a gun near a prohibited premises.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on East Second and Garland Avenue Tuesday, two witnesses told police they heard anywhere from five to 10 gunshots and saw two teens running toward the basketball courts at Washington Playground in that area.

Court documents show police used video from the scene to identify Banda’s car and that it was a Kettering officer who arrested him that night.

Police said Banda had a gun on him and that between on Garland Avenue and inside his car they found 11 shell casings.

A judge told Banda if he makes bail, he’ll be on house arrest with an electronic GPS ankle monitor.

