Man arrested following fight with ex-girlfriend in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man was taken into custody Monday night following a fight with his ex-girlfriend in Harrison Township.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex on the 4100 block of Idle Hour Circle just before 11 p.m. on reports of shots fired, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that someone fired a shot into his back door, and he could hear voices outside.

When deputies arrived, they found a man wearing dark clothing and ordered him to stop. He ran away holding a gun but was caught.

An investigation revealed that he was involved in a dispute with his ex-girlfriend who lived nearby, no one was hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

