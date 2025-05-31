Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 2 Ohio police officers injured

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The man suspected of shooting and injuring two police officers has been arrested, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to our news partner WBNS, Daevonte Dixon shot himself in the moments leading up to his arrest and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Body camera footage showed the moment a suspect opened fire on two Ohio police officers this week.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said two Mifflin Township police officers were conducting a traffic stop near Mecca Road and Perdue Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

The passenger got out of the car and began running.

“When officers pursued the suspect, he turned around and opened fire, hitting both officers,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin called the shooting “unprovoked.”

The passenger, later identified as 21-year-old, Daevonte Dixon, was taken into custody Friday.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver of the car has cooperated with investigators and is currently not facing any charges.

Dixon has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting.

