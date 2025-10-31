Man arrested on charges related to crash that killed 6-year-old child

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A local man was arrested on charges related to a Montgomery County crash that killed a 6-year-old child.

Jared Thrush, 39, was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of endangering children on Thursday evening, according to jail records.

News Center 7 previously reported that there was a warrant out for his arrest after he was indicted in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

The charges stem from a crash that happened in the 5000 block of Shephard Road in Miami Township on July 9.

Thrush was driving southwest on Shephard Road, and while passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone, lost control and went off the right side of the road

The vehicle hit multiple trees before stopping in a ravine.

Thrush was hospitalized with minor injuries. His two passengers, children aged 6 and 3, were both taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Two weeks after the crash, Mila Thrush, 6, died at Dayton Children’s, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that Thrush was the father of both children.

Thrush is being held without bond and is awaiting his next court date on November 4.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

