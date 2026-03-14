Man arrested after deadly shooting in Middletown neighborhood

MIDDLETOWN — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Middletown last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jumarion L. Jones, 21, was arrested in the 3900 block of Long Lane around 11:30 a.m. on March 13, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones had a warrant out of Middletown Municipal Court for murder.

The charge is connected to the shooting death of Christopher Bullock, 49.

Bullock was killed in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Feb. 22.

As previously reported, another person was seriously injured in this shooting.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to contact Middletown Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733 (office), 513-425-7700 (dispatch), or email kristina.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group