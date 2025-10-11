Man arrested, accused of making death threats against sheriff

NOBLE COUNTY — An Ohio man was arrested after allegedly making threats against a sheriff.

Tyler Eschman was arrested on charges stemming from death threats made against Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie, according to a media release.

Eschman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter and was charged with intimidation and menacing by stalking.

Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is encouraged to contact BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

