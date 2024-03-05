Man armed with knives prompts large police response at downtown Dayton building

DAYTON — A man armed with knives prompted a large police response in downtown Dayton Sunday afternoon.

At 3:55 p.m., Dayton police officers self-dispatched to 8 North Main Street, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce building, after noticing a suspicious person, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man holding two knives, one in each hand.

Police on scene called for additional crews, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Police officers and members of the Hostage Negotiation Team tried to talk the man into dropping the knives, the spokesperson said.

He eventually threw the knives to the ground in front of the officers.

In exchange, an officer gave him some peanut butter crackers, the spokesperson said.

He was taken into custody before 5:30 p.m. and was transported to an area hospital.

After he was medically cleared, he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

According to a police incident report, the suspect is facing initial charges of inducing panic, resisting arrest, and drug paraphernalia.

