Man agrees to plead guilty in deadly shooting during vigil at Ohio park

COLUMBUS — A 20-year-old man has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a shooting that killed two people during a vigil in Columbus in 2024, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Tyrez Turner entered an Alford plea on Monday. The Alford plea allows him to plead guilty while maintaining innocence.

The shooting happened in June 2024 at a vigil at Krumm Park for 18-year-old Da’Mya Cummerlander, who had been killed the day before.

Cummerlander was the niece of a man serving a prison sentence for the death of Turner’s mother, WBNS reported.

Shots were fired into the crowd gathered at the vigil. Jakwaun Kimbro, 18, and Lonnie Johnston, 29, were both hit and killed.

Turner is set to be scheduled next month. He faces decades in prison.

WBNS also noted that Turner, who has a long history in the juvenile justice system, was recently indicted on charges connected to another shooting a month before this deadly shooting.

He’s accused of firing a fully automatic firearm out of a car window. He also pleaded guilty to that charge this week.

The sentence for that charge will run concurrent with the sentence in the deadly shooting case, WBNS reported.

Columbus police are still investigating the deadly Krumm Park shooting, which includes working to identify two additional suspects.

