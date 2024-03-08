Man accused of throwing 8-year-old against a wall, cutting him formally charged

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after allegedly throwing an 8-year-old boy against a wall and cutting him with a knife.

Marcus Gillis was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on a count of felonious assault.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 8-year-old allegedly thrown against wall, cut with knife; man charged

On Feb. 25 officers responded to East Fourth Street after someone called 911 and said he tackled her son.

The child had to get several stitches.

Gillis will need $100,000 to get out of jail.

