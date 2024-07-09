Man accused of threatening another man with chainsaw, saying ‘I’ll cut you’

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to attack another man with a chainsaw.

On July 7, according to an affidavit and statement of facts, a man was dropping off his children for a child custody exchange in the 2300 block of South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

He noticed a man, later identified as Todd Harrison, circling the parking lot.

Harrison then began confronting him.

>> Man arrested on child porn charges in Darke County

The man told police he had never seen Harrison before and believed Harrison thought he was someone else.

Harrison began yelling at the man and started to get something from the back of his car.

He allegedly grabbed a chainsaw and tried to start it while saying “I’ll cut you” to the man.

The man tried to prevent Harrison from starting the chainsaw and began fighting him.

During the fight, the man injured his hand.

Police got on the scene and took Harrison into custody.

Harrison is facing a charge of felonious assault.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group