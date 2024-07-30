Man accused of starting fire outside Piqua High School appears in court on new charges

PIQUA — The man accused of starting a fire outside of Piqua High School is facing new charges.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Grady Egerton, 20, appeared in a Miami County court for arraignment on Monday.

“He’s not to be in possession of firearms or weapons,” Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt said.

News Center 7′s John Bedell attended Egerton’s arraignment and learned he was indicted on assault and felonious assault charges.

In both cases, prosecutors say the victim was a police officer.

The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed those charges stem from a standoff at Egerton’s apartment.

Around 11:15 p.m. on July 1, Piqua police showed up at the apartment with a search warrant.

Body camera footage shows officers going through the apartment, announcing themselves with no response.

They made their way upstairs and found Egerton in a bathroom, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The footage shows Egerton pointing a gun at officers, who then shoot at him. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police backed out of the home, but later arrested Egerton after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

Authorities later said Egerton had a CO2 BB gun.

The new assault charges are in addition to his pre-existing charges, which include vandalism, arson, and unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance.

Earlier this month, News Center 7 reported on surveillance video that shows Egerton throwing a lit camping propane tank at Piqua High School’s entrance.

The tank continued to go out, so Egerton allegedly lit a match in the trash can. The heat from the fire made the tank explode.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and extinguished the flames, but the explosion damaged the school’s entrance.

Egerton’s lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

His lawyer said he doesn’t believe Egerton is competent to stand trial.

Moving forward, doctors will evaluate Egerton and put their findings into a written report.

The judge will eventually make a ruling on Egerton’s competency.

If Egerton posts bail, the judge gave him strict terms, including being on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor.

