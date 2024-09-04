Man accused of stabbing mother of children facing more charges

PREBLE COUNTY — A man accused of stabbing a woman in Preble County has been re-indicted on more charges.

As News Center 7 previously reported, David Daniels was originally charged on August 28 on felony counts of attempting to commit murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

A Preble County Grand Jury re-indicted him on domestic violence and assault charges.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Gratis Police Department were called on August 26 to Parrish Drive for reports of a “domestic situation,” according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

When police got on the scene, they noticed a woman in the driveway that had been stabbed.

The woman was flown to the hospital with critical injuries and remains in serious condition.

Daniels and the woman have lived together for multiple years and share children, according to the sheriff’s office.

He has seven prior domestic violence convictions.

