Man accused of shooting at people over $20 enters plea

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting at people in a home over $20 he was owed has entered a plea.

Cameron Belton, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a large police presence was reported on the first block of Trenton Street back on August 27.

Police said the problems began when a man, identified as Belton, came to the home trying to collect a $20 debt he believed he was owed. He broke the window and fired shots, and one person was hit but not injured seriously.

Belton then went a few houses down and when police pulled up, SWAT had to be called.

“We ordered him multiple times over the loudspeakers to come out of the house,” said Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns.

Cairns said that didn’t work, so since the man was the only one in the apartment, they escalated tactics.

“Pepper balls are what it was and that gave us the result that we desired,” Cairns said.

Belton’s sentence could include a fine of up to $15,000, a prison term of two to 12 years, followed by five years of probation, court documents indicated.

As part of the agreement, he agreed to give up the gun he used in the shooting.

Belton is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24.

