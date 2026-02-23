Man accused of sexually abusing teen, giving her drugs in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually abusing a teen and giving her drugs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records show that Shane Kintz was indicted on the following charges on Friday:

Two counts of rape

Two counts of corrupting another with drugs (juvenile)

Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Two counts of sexual battery (substantially impaired)

The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a sexual assault complaint, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 17-year-old girl told authorities that Kintz allegedly sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions.

She also said he allegedly gave her drugs.

The spokesperson said Kintz is known to the victim.

Kintz is not in custody, but is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group