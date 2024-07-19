Man accused of setting garage on fire pleads guilty

TROTWOOD — A Trotwood man has pleaded guilty after being accused of setting a garage on fire back in June.

Jeffrey Mullins, 37, pleaded guilty to a felony and misdemeanor count of arson, according to court documents filed Thursday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Mullins was accused of breaking into and setting a detached garage fire in the 100 block of Penrod Avenue in Trotwood.

Mullins was arrested on June 12.

He faces up to six to 18 months in prison and a possible $6,000 fine, court documents said.

Mullins would also have to register yearly as an arson offender.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 15.

