Man accused of setting garage on fire pleads guilty

TROTWOOD — A Trotwood man has pleaded guilty after being accused of setting a garage on fire back in June.
Jeffrey Mullins, 37, pleaded guilty to a felony and misdemeanor count of arson, according to court documents filed Thursday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Mullins was accused of breaking into and setting a detached garage fire in the 100 block of Penrod Avenue in Trotwood.
Mullins was arrested on June 12.
He faces up to six to 18 months in prison and a possible $6,000 fine, court documents said.
Mullins would also have to register yearly as an arson offender.
His sentencing is scheduled for August 15.
