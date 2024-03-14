Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint, forcing her into car

TROTWOOD — A man is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in Trotwood.

Dustin Large is facing charges of kidnapping, rape, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and abduction, according to court documents.

On Feb. 3, Large is accused of raping a woman while holding a knife to her throat.

He then allegedly forced the woman into a car to go to a gas station.

The woman was able to escape and Large drove away in her car, court documents allege.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

