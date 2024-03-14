Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint, forcing her into car

TROTWOOD — A man is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in Trotwood.
Dustin Large is facing charges of kidnapping, rape, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and abduction, according to court documents.
On Feb. 3, Large is accused of raping a woman while holding a knife to her throat.
He then allegedly forced the woman into a car to go to a gas station.
The woman was able to escape and Large drove away in her car, court documents allege.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
