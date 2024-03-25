Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint, forcing her into car formally charged

TROTWOOD — A man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in Trotwood has been formally charged.
Dustin Large was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of kidnapping, rape, grand theft, abduction, and domestic violence, according to court records.
On Feb. 3, Large is accused of raping a woman while holding a knife to her throat.
He then allegedly forced the woman into a car to go to a gas station.
The woman was able to escape and Large drove away in her car, court documents allege.
He is in custody and is due in court on March 28.
