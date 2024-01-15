Man accused of rape, kidnapping local woman indicted on charges

DAYTON — A local man is facing charges after allegedly raping and kidnapping a woman in Dayton earlier this month.

Ontario Ransom, 21, of Clayton, was indicted Friday by Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of rape and kidnapping, according to a grand jury report.

A woman picked him up on January 2 in Dayton and he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her in the car, according to a statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Ransom was arrested that day after the woman “drove to request police assistance.” Officers were able to locate and arrest him.

According to jail records, Ransom is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

