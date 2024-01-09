Man accused of hitting, killing woman with car while running from traffic stop charged

ENGLEWOOD — A man who caused a crash that involved hitting two people, killing one of them, while trying to get away from a traffic stop has been charged.

Walter Elofskey, 31, of Dayton, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records filed last week.

His bond was set at $1 million on Monday, according to court records.

The charges are connected to a crash that happened in September.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an Englewood Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for speed and fictitious license plates of a tan Volvo on North Main Street near Sweet Potato Ridge Road on Sept. 10.

Elofskey was driving in a “reckless manner fleeing” from an Englewood officer, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

While trying to get away, the Volvo hit a white Toyota when it tried to turn left on Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

Elofskey’s car then went left onto a sidewalk where it hit two people who were walking on the sidewalk, including Marie Hansen, 71. Hansen later died from her injuries.

The Volvo continued up through the yard and then came to a stop before hitting the house.

Elofskey and another occupant ran from the scene after the crash. They both were found by a K-9 in a shed four houses down from the crash. They were showing signs of an overdose and taken to the hospital for treatment.

