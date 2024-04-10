Man accused of hit-skip crash that injured 2 people formally charged

CLAYTON — A northern Ohio man accused of leaving the scene of a serious injury crash in Clayton last summer has been formally charged.

Ryan Pensinger, 31, of Bucyrus, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Wednesday on one count of vehicular assault and one count of failure to stop after an accident, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

On July 27, Pensinger was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado on Westbrook Road near the intersection at State Route 49. He drove off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

Pensinger’s truck hit a raised median on State Route 49 before hitting a 2017 Kia Soul and driving off the right side of the road.

The impact forced the Kia off the right side of the road and into a traffic sign.

Pensinger allegedly drove off from the scene.

Two women in the Kia were injured in the crash, including a 33-year-old passenger who sustained serious injuries.

Pensinger was arrested on April 2 by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court next week.

