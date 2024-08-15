Man accused of having gun on school grounds causes panic during youth football practice

GREEN TOWNSHIP — There were scary moments at a youth football practice in Ohio.
A man reportedly showed up Tuesday with a gun on his waist near a practice field at Bridgetown Middle School in Green Township, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
A witness told officers he saw a man pull a gun out of his car and walk across the field. It sent kids running.
“In front of children who don’t need to see that kind of violence,” a woman told WCPO.
The Oak Hills Little Highlanders released a statement on social media about the incident.
They said the altercation involved two parents and was a “family dispute.”
The man admitted to officers he had a gun on school grounds, WCPO said.
He is facing misdemeanor charges of inducing panic.
