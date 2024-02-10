Man accused of having child porn arrested in Darke County

UNION CITY — A Union City man accused of possessing child pornography has been arrested.

Christian Seelen, 28, was arrested Friday by Union City police.

His arrest came after investigators got a tip indicating that Seelen was in possession of illegal material involving minors, according to Mark Ater, Director of Public Safety for the Union City Police Department.

When investigators executed a search warrant at Seelan’s home, several electronic devices were seized as potential evidence and will undergo forensic analysis by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to identify the extent of his alleged crimes.

Seelen was arrested, booked in the Darke County Jail, and preliminarily charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a juvenile and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

“The Union City Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community, especially our most vulnerable members,” Ater said. “We take allegations involving child exploitation very seriously and will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute such crimes.”

