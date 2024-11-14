Man accused in deadly DMAX plant shooting gives tearful testimony, says he was ‘terrified’

MORAINE — A man who is accused of killing his co-worker inside a Moraine business gave tearful testimony in court Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Frederick Cox is accused of shooting two men, killing Jeffrey Allen III, at the Moraine DMAX plant on May 18, 2023.

In court, he told jurors what happened moments before the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He was ready to fight me so I was like ‘what’s up?’, as he made the gun motion, I made it right back at him,” Cox said.

Cox testified that he had just gone to try to speak with his ex-girlfriend inside the plant and claimed he was threatened by her current boyfriend, Allen.

Cox would head back to try to speak to the woman again, but claimed Allen again stepped forward in a threatening manner.

“I reached into my bookbag bag and grabbed my pistol and I shot him,” he told jurors as he began to cry. “I was scared, I was terrified.”

Cox was sobbing for several moments.

Police and prosecutors said he fired 12 shots at Allen, continuing to fire even after he fell to the floor.

Both the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments.

The jury is set to begin their deliberations Friday morning.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



